MGM Resorts dips after Argus heads to the ratings sidelines

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded lower in early trading on Thursday after Argus clipped its rating on the casino stock to Hold from Buy.

Analyst John Staszak and team expect high costs and fierce competition for MGM to offset growth in the U.S gaming industry and management's ability to implement its growth initiatives.

In Macau, Argus expects China's strict COVID-19 regulations and supervision of VIP gaming to continue to impact results negatively.

On the balance sheet, MGM Resorts (MGM) is noted to face the risk of having to make substantial loan payments during a period of economic weakness.

Adding it all up, Argus lowers its 2022 EPS estimate on MGM to $0.80 from $0.82 and reduces the 2023 EPS estimate to $1.20 per share from $1.70 per share.

Shares of MGM fell 1.06% premarket to $33.23 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.41 to $51.17.