The European Central Bank has pushed up its key policy rate by 75 basis points on Thursday, as expected, and anticipates more rate increases as it strives to get inflation under control with recession looming.

"This major step frontloads the transition from the prevailing highly accommodative level of policy rates towards levels that will ensure the timely return of inflation to the ECB’s 2% medium-term target," the ECB's Governing Council said in a statement.

The main refinancing operations rate now stands at 1.25%, the marginal lending facility at 1.50%, and the deposit facility rate at 0.75%. The move follows a bigger-than-expected 50-bp hike to 0.5%, its first increase in more than a decade, in July.

With inflationary pressures persisting, the ECB staff has "significantly revised up their inflation projections." They now expect it to average 8.1% in 2022 (vs. 6.8% previously), 5.5% in 2023 (vs. prior view of 2.8%) and 2.3% in 2024 (unchanged).

At the same time euro area economic growth has slowed substantially and is expected to stagnate later this year and in Q1 2023. As a result, the ECB staff reduced their economic growth projections for 2023 and 2024. They now see reall annual GDP growth of 3.1% in 2022 (vs. 2.8% in June), 0.9% in 2023 (vs. 2.1%), and 1.9% in 2024 (vs. 2.1%).

With the ECB's deposit facility rate now above zero, its two-tier system for remuneration of excess reserves "is no longer necessary," the Governing Council said. As such, it will suspend the two-tier system by setting the multiplier to zero.

As for the central bank's asset programs, it will continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchase program for an extended period of time past the time it started raising key interest rates.

For the pandemic emergency purchase program, the Governing Council plans to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the program until at least the end of 2024. "In any case, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance," the council said.

The ECB's pollcymakers said they'll continue to monitor bank funding conditions to ensure that maturing operations under the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) doesn't interfere with the smooth transmission of its monetary policy.

Last week, the Eurozone producer price index jumped more than expected on surging energy prices