ShiftPixy surges on plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs
Sep. 08, 2022 8:16 AM ETShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares surged up to 51% pre-market on Thursday after the human capital services enterprise announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
- The firm plans to transfer the Virtual Brand development pipeline and technology stack of ShiftPixy Labs to a wholly-owned subsidiary, ShiftPixy Labs, Inc., which will then be disbursed to ShiftPixy shareholders in form of dividend, using a record date of Sep 08, 2022.
- The transaction is subject to various conditions, including ShiftPixy Labs, Inc.'s meeting the qualifications for future listing on the blockchain-powered securities exchange Upstream. If successful, the spin-off will result in two standalone public companies.
- Management plans to publicly list ShiftPixy Labs, Inc. via an initial public offering on both NASDAQ and Upstream during October 2022.
- On Wednesday, ShiftPixy applied for dual listing on Upstream
