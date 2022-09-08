Roku upgraded at Pivotal Research as firm sees 'encouraging' news on inflation
Sep. 08, 2022 8:21 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by Pivotal Research on Thursday, as the investment firm said it has seen "encouraging" news on inflation, making a "soft landing" for the economy more realistic.
- "Against what we view as a more encouraging backdrop and a retrenchment in the valuation we no longer view ROKU as a fundamental short at current valuation levels and therefore increased our rating to HOLD," analyst Jeff Wlodarczak, who left the firm's $60 price target unchanged, wrote in a note to clients.
- Roku (ROKU) shares gained 0.5% to $65.88 in premarket trading.
- Wlodarczak downgraded Roku (ROKU) to sell last month on worries over deteriorating economic conditions.
- Roku (ROKU) recently announced the arrival of Roku TV in Germany, with Metz blue and TCL as the first partners to launch Roku TV models.
- Analysts are exceptionally mixed on Roku (ROKU). It had an average rating of HOLD from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates ROKU a STRONG SELL.
Comments (1)