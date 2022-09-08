Applied UV gains on securing $1.5M purchase order to provide premium furnishings
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) wholly-owned subsidiary, MunnWorks, receives a purchase order for ~$1.5M for domestic production of furniture and mirrors for installation at a luxury resort located in Orlando, Florida.
- The company expects incremental sales over the near term of up to ~$8M from projects currently being expedited through the model room phase.
“This order further validates our strategic decision to acquire domestic production to mitigate risks related to supply chain and import tariffs. Our domestic production capabilities were a key differentiator in securing this win. We are increasingly encouraged by the additional opportunities we are pursuing with a number of hotel operators for installations across the United States. We have a number of active projects in our recently acquired 100,000 square foot facility in the 'model room' phase with well-known, luxury hotel franchises that amount to approximately $8 million in incremental sales from new clients in the coming months, in addition to ordinary recurring sales.” said Max Munn, President and Director of Applied UV and MunnWorks.
Shares are trading 2.78% up premarket
