MindMed gains on publication of mid-stage data supporting anxiety therapy
Sep. 08, 2022 8:18 AM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)
- The shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD), a company focused on brain disorders, climbed in the pre-market trading Thursday on the announcement of the peer-reviewed publication of data supporting its candidate for anxiety MM-120.
- The data published in the scientific journal Biological Psychiatry “further reinforces the positive preliminary evidence for LSD in patients who suffer from anxiety disorders,” Chief Executive Rob Barrow noted.
- MM-120, MNMD’s lead candidate, is based on an LSD D-Tartrate, which, according to the company, is different from the free-base form of LSD. MM-120 is currently undergoing a Phase 2b trial in patients diagnosed with GAD.
- The journal expands on the topline data MNMD announced in May from a mid-stage study that highlighted the benefits of LSD and its potential to cut symptoms of anxiety disorders safely.
