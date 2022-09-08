First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) on Wednesday were upgraded to Buy from a Sell rating at Goldman Sachs. The investment bank pointed to the tax-and-climate bill signed last month by President Biden as a key driver for the U.S. solar industry.

Conversely, Goldman Sachs downgraded Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) to Sell from Buy and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Sell from Neutral because they’re less likely to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA).

The law has incentives for the biggest investment in energy-efficient products in U.S. history. It sets aside $21 billion for rebates and federal tax deductions for energy-saving improvements to people’s homes in the next 10 years.

“Simply put, we see stocks with U.S. leverage and/or U.S.-based manufacturing as fundamentally best positioned, and we take a deeper dive look at where valuation would suggest further upside exists,” Brian Lee, analyst at Goldman Sachs, said in the Sept. 7 note.

The bank also updated earnings estimates and price targets for the solar companies in its coverage.

Story developing…