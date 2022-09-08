ARDX, BCLI and PIXY are among pre market gainers
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) +83% wins FDA advisory committee backing for ALS drug.
- ShiftPixy (PIXY) +50%.
- Asana (ASAN) +23% Q2 earnings call release
- Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) +15% receives US FDA approval for DAXXIFY product.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) +13%.
- Clene (CLNN) +12%.
- The Lovesac (LOVE) +10% Q2 earnings call release
- Bright Green (BGXX) +9% Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Private Placement.
- NexImmune (NEXI) +9% Sign Service Agreement to Advance Multiple Immunotherapies Targeting Rare Cancers and Autoimmune Disorders.
- Purple Biotech (PPBT) +8%.
- Ardelyx (ARDX) +6%.
- GameStop (GME) +7% pops on new partnership, LOVE rises on earnings, while PLAY and W both slide.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) +6%.
Comments