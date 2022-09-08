Nokia to enhance Stealth Communications' metro core network
Sep. 08, 2022 8:22 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been chosen to upgrade Stealth Communications' metro core network throughout New York City.
- Nokia's IP routing solutions, including the 7750 Service Router platforms with FP5 silicon and Deepfield Defender, will be deployed to build a core router mesh network for Stealth's multi-tenant building business customers in the city.
- The company's 7220 Interconnect Router, powered by SR Linux, will provide cost-effective edge aggregation and automation for easy deployment and management. The solution will enable high-speed 100GE and 400GE services and DDoS protection.
- Earlier today, Nokia notified that it is extending its Industrial portfolio of user equipment to facilitate private wireless network connectivity in North America.
- NOK shares are down ~1% pre-market
