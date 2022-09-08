JPMorgan is said to explore German market for possible expansion of consumer unit
Sep. 08, 2022 8:24 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is interested in possibly expanding its consumer business into Germany, where a slew of economic headwinds such as an energy crisis and soaring inflation are taking hold, Reuters reported Thursday, citing an executive of the megabank.
- While no final decision has been made, the U.S.-based lender's focus has been on its recently launched digital retail bank in the U.K., with the goal to eventually expand it somewhere else, said Stefan Behr, chief executive of JPMorgan in Europe, as reported by Reuters.
- Since rolling out its U.K. consumer banking unit in the beginning of 2021, more than half a million customers have been locked in.
- JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- In mid-June, 2021, JPMorgan acquires Nutmeg to complement upcoming Chase U.K. digital bank.
