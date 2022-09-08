Jobless claims fall 6K to 222K
Sep. 08, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -6K to 222K vs. 240K expected and 228K prior (revised from 232K).
- 4-week moving average of 233,000 down from 240,500 in the previous week.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended Aug. 27, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 175,842 in the week ended Sept. 3, a decrease of 1,978 (or 1.1%) from the previous week.
- The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 7,073 (or 4.1%) from the prior week. And there were 285,950 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.473M vs. 1.435M consensus and 1.437M prior
