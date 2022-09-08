SPAC Aesther Healthcare closes up to $75M share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital
Sep. 08, 2022 8:30 AM ETAesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA), AEHAU, AEHAWOCEABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Special purpose acquisition company Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA), planning to merge with the cancer drug company Ocean Biomedical (OCEA), closed an up to $75M share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital.
- White Lion Capital is committed to purchase AEHA shares from time to time during the commitment period.
- The purchase price is defined in the purchase agreement.
- The net proceeds from the transaction are intended to be used for development, working capital and support of the operations of Ocean's assets in oncology, fibrosis and infectious disease.
- AEHA shares were trading +0.20% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
