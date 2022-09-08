SPAC Aesther Healthcare closes up to $75M share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital

  • Special purpose acquisition company Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA), planning to merge with the cancer drug company Ocean Biomedical (OCEA), closed an up to $75M share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital.
  • White Lion Capital is committed to purchase AEHA shares from time to time during the commitment period.
  • The purchase price is defined in the purchase agreement.
  • The net proceeds from the transaction are intended to be used for development, working capital and support of the operations of Ocean's assets in oncology, fibrosis and infectious disease.
  • AEHA shares were trading +0.20% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

