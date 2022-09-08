Byrna Technologies reports Q3 revenue below consensus, slashed forecast
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) reported Thursday that preliminary revenue is estimated to be $12.4M (+43% Y/Y) for its third quarter, that is well below consensus of $15.57M.
- Sales Breakdown: Byrna.com, $6M; Amazon.com, $1.7M (+50% sequentially); Dealer, $2.1M (+75% Y/Y); International, $2.1M; Law Enforcement, $135K; and Fox Labs, which was acquired on May 25, 2022, added $410K in total sales.
- With this, BYRN's year-to-date sales amount to $32M.
- The backlog of unshipped orders at the end of the quarter was $1.65M, which are expected to be shipped in September.
- "With higher prices for everything from rent to food to fuel, we expect to see continued softening in demand for all manner of discretionary goods including Byrna's range of self-defense products," stated Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz.
- Lowered Guidance on Softening Economy: The company has revised its Q4 2022 revenue guidance to the range of $16-$18M; Full year revenue is now forecasted to range between $48-$50M, compared to prior guidance of $55-$60M, vs. consensus of $54.86M.
- BYRN shares are down 2% in premarket on Thursday.
