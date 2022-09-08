Bright Green climbs 9% premarket on pricing of $10M private placement
Sep. 08, 2022 8:31 AM ETBright Green Corporation (BGXX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) gains 9% premarket on entering into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase 9,523,810 shares of common stock and warrants, at a purchase price of $1.05/share and accompanying warrant.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$10M before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses.
- The warrants will be immediately exercisable from the date of issuance at an initial exercise price of $1.05/share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on September 12, 2022.
Comments