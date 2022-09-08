Shopify hires new finance chief

Sep. 08, 2022

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has made leadership changes, appointing Jeff Hoffmeister as its new CFO and promoting Kaz Nejatian to COO role.
  • Hoffmeister, who currently serves as Managing Director for Morgan Stanley (MS) in their Technology Investment Banking Group, will succeed Amy Shapero at Shopify (SHOP). Shapero will step down following the company's Q3/2022 earnings release scheduled on Oct 27, 2022.
  • Nejatian, who currently serves as Vice President of Product, will take up the COO role, effective immediately. He will succeed Toby Shannan, who will transition to the position of Special Advisor and board member.

