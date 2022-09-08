Avalara holder said to plan to vote against $8.2B sale to Vista Equity - report

Sep. 08, 2022 8:35 AM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Word Tax 2021 on calculator. Glasses, pen and the calculator on documents. The concept of financial stability,Income Statement

Krystsina Yakubovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • An Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) holder plans to vote against a planned $8.2 billion sale of the tax-software company to private equity firm Vista Equity.
  • Altair US, which has a 1% stake in Avalara (AVLR), argued that the company would be better off as an standalone company and that sales process was flawed and the price undervalues the company, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report, which referenced a letter Altair sent to shareholders on Thursday.
  • Vista Equity agreed to pay $93.50/share in all cash-transaction for Avalara (AVLR) last month, which represented a 27% premium to Avalara's closing price on July 6, the last trading prior to media reports about a potential transaction.
  • A BMO analyst in July said that Avalara (AVLR) was likely on many "short lists" as a possible acquisition target.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.