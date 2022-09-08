Dave & Buster’s stock slips on mixed earnings result

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) shares slipped 3.45% in premarket trading after the company posted a mixed earnings result on Wednesday evening.

The Texas-based restaurant and entertainment chain notched $468.36M in sales for the quarter, a 24% leap from the prior year and $35.44M above analyst estimates. Additionally, total comparable sales increased 9.6% compared with the same period in 2019, also exceeding expectations as Main Event added to sales results. However, $0.59 in earnings per share came up well short of the analyst consensus as operating margins contracted sharply from 21% in 2021 to 12.1% in the reported quarter.

CEO Christopher Morris said that “substantial headwinds during the quarter from wage and commodity inflation” impacted the profitability and led to the below-consensus bottom line report. Also, transaction costs related to the acquisition of Main Event were noted as a drag on operating income.

Still, management remained confident in continued improvements for the rest of the year. For the third quarter thus far, CFO Michael Quartieri indicated “business has continued to improve through the first five weeks of the third quarter” with significant increases in sales and traffic as compared to both the prior year and 2019 at both Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) and Main Event.

"We remain optimistic about our business,” Quartieri told analysts on Wednesday evening.

"We recognize the macroeconomic factors facing everyone today, still we remain focused on our continuous improvement philosophy, closely watching cost and capital spending to ensure we deliver the highest returns possible for our shareholders."

Read the PLAY earnings call transcript.