QuickLogic bags $6.9M contract for Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Technology
Sep. 08, 2022 8:44 AM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been awarded a $6.9M base contract, beginning this month, to develop and demonstrate Strategic Radiation Hardened (or SRH), high reliability Field Programmable Gate Array (or FPGA) technology to support identified and future Department of Defense strategic and space system requirements.
- The agreement is with the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island (ACC-RI) under the authority of the Cornerstone OTA and will be based on a microelectronic fabrication process implemented at a US-owned and continental US (or CONUS)-based manufacturing facility.
- Upon successful performance of the base, and at the discretion of the US Government, the contract allows for options totaling ~$72M over the span of multiple years.
- Work will be performed at its facilities in San Jose, California.
