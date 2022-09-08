LM Funding America agrees with Core Scientific to operate 1,200 bitcoin mining machines

Sep. 08, 2022 8:47 AM ETLM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) entered into a hosting agreement with Core Scientific to host and operate 1,200 bitcoin mining machines with the potential to expand.
  • Separately, the technology-based specialty finance company said it is purchasing 400 S19J Pro Miner Machines (S19J Pro) (100 TH/s) from Bitmain for ~$1.26M, bringing LMFA's total miner fleet to over 5,400 machines purchased.
  • "We believe in Bitcoin's long term growth and are committed to acquiring Bitcoin efficiently," CEO Bruce Rodgers said.
