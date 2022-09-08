Covalon announces expansion of its US pediatric hospital customer base
Sep. 08, 2022 8:30 AM ETCovalon Technologies Ltd. (CVALF), COV:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Covalon Technologies (OTCQX:CVALF) has announced that it has now grown its pediatric hospital customer base to over 40 pediatric hospitals, which represents more than 17% of US pediatric hospitals.
- There are more than 250 pediatric hospitals in the United States, and they provide over 95% of transplantations, cancer programs, and tertiary care to children.
- "Our products are specifically designed to help these patients heal better and safer, as recognized by health care providers that have dedicated themselves to the healing of some of our most vulnerable patients." said Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon.
Comments