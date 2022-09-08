Akanda adds Aurora Cannabis founder as Chair of advisory board
Sep. 08, 2022 8:51 AM ETAkanda Corp. (AKAN)ACBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- U.K.-based cannabis player Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) announced Thursday that Terry Booth, the founder of its Canadian rival Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), has joined as Chair of the company’s newly formed Advisory Board.
- AKAN said that Mr. Booth, a founder of ACB, has given leadership to drive over 30 acquisitions and transactions over the past five years.
- “Having Terry on board as an advisor is a powerful validation of our strategy and our potential to lead the emerging cannabis market in Europe,” Chief Executive of the company Tej Virk noted.
- Meanwhile, Mr. Booth drew parallels between AKAN and ACB, adding: “I believe that there is significant potential in Akanda and I see similarities to it and when we were at Aurora in the stages before our explosive growth.”
- In 2020, Mr. Booth announced his retirement from ACB as its CEO.
