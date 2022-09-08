Enthusiast Gaming, Coinbase in pact to allow EV.IO players to earn crypto
Sep. 08, 2022 8:54 AM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), COIN, EGLX:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will become the preferred infrastructure provider to power Enthusiast Gaming Holdings' (NASDAQ:EGLX) portfolio of Web3-enabled games in a collaboration between the two companies, they said Thursday.
- The alliance is based on Enthusiast Gaming's (EGLX) EV.IO, a browser-based, first-person shooter game that allows users to earn cryptocurrency as rewards for in-game achievements.
- Coinbase (COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange, will provide developer tools, educations content, and community-building support for Enthusiast Gaming's (EGLX) games.
- Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) shares have risen 4.8% in Thursday premarket trading, Coinbase (COIN) stock has slipped 0.4%.
- In August, EGLX posted strong Q2 sales and margins.
Comments