Enthusiast Gaming, Coinbase in pact to allow EV.IO players to earn crypto

Sep. 08, 2022 8:54 AM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), COIN, EGLX:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Gamers playing online video games together

demaerre/iStock via Getty Images

  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will become the preferred infrastructure provider to power Enthusiast Gaming Holdings' (NASDAQ:EGLX) portfolio of Web3-enabled games in a collaboration between the two companies, they said Thursday.
  • The alliance is based on Enthusiast Gaming's (EGLX) EV.IO, a browser-based, first-person shooter game that allows users to earn cryptocurrency as rewards for in-game achievements.
  • Coinbase (COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange, will provide developer tools, educations content, and community-building support for Enthusiast Gaming's (EGLX) games.
  • Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) shares have risen 4.8% in Thursday premarket trading, Coinbase (COIN) stock has slipped 0.4%.
  • In August, EGLX posted strong Q2 sales and margins.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.