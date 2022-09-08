Jones Healthcare Group selects REPAY for digital payments
Sep. 08, 2022 8:55 AM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Jones Healthcare Group, provider of packaging and medication dispensing solutions, has selected REPAY (NASDAQ:RPAY) to modernize the payment experience, initially focusing on payment acceptance capabilities.
- “By partnering with REPAY, we will be able to offer the modern payment solutions we need to provide the level of service and experience we’ve been known for since 1882. REPAY’s integrated solutions offer our customers a new payment option that’s fast, smooth and secure, while positioning our business for growth.” said Scott Thibodeau, VP – Market Growth.
