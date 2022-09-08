Jones Healthcare Group selects REPAY for digital payments

Sep. 08, 2022 8:55 AM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Man using mobile smart phone, online payment, banking and online shopping at home. Business and technology.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jones Healthcare Group, provider of packaging and medication dispensing solutions, has selected REPAY (NASDAQ:RPAY) to modernize the payment experience, initially focusing on payment acceptance capabilities.
  • “By partnering with REPAY, we will be able to offer the modern payment solutions we need to provide the level of service and experience we’ve been known for since 1882. REPAY’s integrated solutions offer our customers a new payment option that’s fast, smooth and secure, while positioning our business for growth.” said Scott Thibodeau, VP – Market Growth. 

