SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) shares edged up 1.1% in Thursday premarket trading after CMO Capital Markets analyst John Kim upgraded the office REIT to Outperform from Market Perform on the basis of its discounted valuation as well as improving leasing activity in Manhattan.

The REIT's "compelling" valuation, with shares down over 40% YTD, "more than prices in uncertainties in the NYC leasing market; while transactions, leasing activity and return to office improves sentiment from near all-time lows," Kim wrote in a note to clients.

Kim noted that office leasing activity surprisingly picked up in August, as major financial institutions take the lead in coming back to work in the office, citing CBRE data. Clearly that's a positive catalyst for SLG.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributor Sweet Minute Capital, who views SL Green (SLG) as a Buy, contended that the REIT's portfolio is "perfectly positioned" for secular trends in New York City, adding that the occupancy rate is rebounding.

SA's Quant Rating, though, screens SLG as a Sell, with the poorest marks in growth and momentum. And the average Wall Street Analyst views the REIT as a Hold (2 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 14 Hold, 1 Sell).

Previously, (Sep. 3) commercial real estate saw healthy demand in Q2.