ScreenPro Security announces management and board change

Sep. 08, 2022 9:02 AM ETScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRSF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ScreenPro Security (OTCQB:SCRSF) has announced that the Co. has appointed Mr. Andrew Ryu as the new interim CEO and Chairman effective Sept. 8, 2022.
  • Lena Kozovski, former CEO, has stepped down from her duties as CEO and Director, but will remain with the Company until the end of the year to help with operations.
  • The former Chairman, Michael Yeung, also stepped down from the board, effective today.
  • The Co. would like to welcome back Mr. Ryu as he has greatly contributed and played a core role in the Co.'s success in the past.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.