ScreenPro Security announces management and board change
Sep. 08, 2022 9:02 AM ETScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRSF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ScreenPro Security (OTCQB:SCRSF) has announced that the Co. has appointed Mr. Andrew Ryu as the new interim CEO and Chairman effective Sept. 8, 2022.
- Lena Kozovski, former CEO, has stepped down from her duties as CEO and Director, but will remain with the Company until the end of the year to help with operations.
- The former Chairman, Michael Yeung, also stepped down from the board, effective today.
- The Co. would like to welcome back Mr. Ryu as he has greatly contributed and played a core role in the Co.'s success in the past.
