Energy Vault, Wellhead Electric, W Power ink deal for California energy storage project
Sep. 08, 2022 9:05 AM ETNRGVBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Energy Vault (NRGV) said Thursday it signed the Stanton Energy Storage System EPC contract with Wellhead Electric and W Power.
- The project will be operated by Wellhead, a developer and operator of energy generation and energy storage facilities in California.
- NRGV will begin deployment immediately of a 275.2 MWh battery storage project at W Power's Energy Reliability Center in Stanton, California.
- The project, which is on an accelerated timeline, is expected to be completed in mid-2023.
- NRGV will also support W Power and Wellhead with development and deployment of future energy storage projects in California representing ~600 MWh+ of additional capacity in the near term.
- The Stanton ESS, which will be one of the largest energy storage systems in southern California, will be built on Energy Vault Solutions' proprietary integration platform and powered by its energy management software.
