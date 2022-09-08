IM Cannabis Shareholder Rafael Gabay raises stake
Sep. 08, 2022 9:07 AM ETIM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Shareholder Rafael Gabay acquired an aggregate of 613,496 shares in the company at a price of $0.50 per share.
- The acquisition was a part of the company's non-brokered private placement of 4.9M shares for aggregate proceeds of $2.4M.
- Gabay, who held 8.1M shares, or 11.61% of the issued and outstanding shares, prior to the private placement, paid an aggregate cash consideration of $306K and now holds beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 8.7M shares, or ~ 11.67% of the issued and outstanding shares.
- Gabay has acquired the shares for general investment purposes.
- IMCC shares were trading +5.12% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
