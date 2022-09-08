The current market is 'where you make your money for the next five years' - Dynamic Funds

Money manager Noah Blackstein said Thursday that difficult markets like the one experienced in 2022 can set investors up for longer-term gains, as long as they can identify strong performers in challenging situations.

"These are the opportunities the market provides you," the senior portfolio manager for Dynamic Funds told CNBC. "This is where you make your money, today, for the next five years."

Blackstein advised investors to sift through companies looking for ones that have thrived during the recent challenges, as these firms will likely represent leaders when the next bull market arrives.

He said: "These are the types of opportunities where you say to yourself, 'Who's been executing? Who's been delivering? Who's still got growth?'"

In terms of sectors, Blackstein said he was specifically targeting areas like healthcare and technology, especially software.

The portfolio manager also highlighted retail as a source of potential opportunities. He noted that this segment was "overstimulated" during the pandemic and has faced inflation and supply chain challenges since.

Among individual names, Blackstein pointed to Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Lululemon (LULU) as potential sources of strength in the group.

Elsewhere, the Dynamic Funds portfolio manager pointed to e-commerce as another potential long-term winner, thanks to the overall migration to online purchasing.

"Those companies that attracted customers during the pandemic and have held onto those customers present very interesting opportunities," he said. "The secular growth to online is not going away. So, the opportunity is being provided for you if you're willing to look."

