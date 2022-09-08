Chegg upgraded to Outperform at Northland Securities on attractive valuation
Sep. 08, 2022 9:09 AM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares gained 3% pre-market on Thursday after the online education firm was upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities.
- CHGG is poised for a rebound, said analyst Mike Grondahl in a note, adding that the company has seen better summer school enrollment that may lead to stronger fall enrollment. Historically, higher summer attendance has been an indicator for stronger enrollments in the fall, according to the management.
- Grondahl also mentioned Chegg's $1B buyback plan and its first ever $1 monthly price increase for its study pack in July which has pushed more students toward CHGG bundle, available at $19.95/month. Core ARPU had already grown 8.6% Y/Y in the June 2022 quarter prior to this price increase.
- Northland Securities also raised price target on the firm, from $27 to $30. Its rating is in contrast to SA Quant rating of hold.
- The brokerage also established 2023 revenue, adj. EBITDA, and adj. EPS estimates at $829.0M, $238.6M, and $1.09, respectively, slightly above Street estimates.
- CHGG shares have lost 73% in value over the past year
