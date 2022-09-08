SharpLink Gaming rises 6% on acquisition of SportsHub Games Network
Sep. 08, 2022 9:10 AM ETSBETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SharpLink Gaming (SBET) to acquire 100% of SportsHub Games Network, an industry leading fantasy and sports game provider, in an all-stock transaction.
- The platform reaches more than 2M fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40M annually on its portfolio of games and contests, helping the company generate nearly $6 million in annual revenues in 2021.
- “This acquisition gives SharpLink access to a large and loyal base of fantasy sports fans who we know are also sports bettors, or would likely become sports bettors when legalized in states where they reside. With a thriving ecosystem of cash players, many of whom have money in their user accounts, we have a tremendous opportunity to seamlessly integrate compelling sportsbook offers within all aspects of the user experience.” said Rob Phythian, Co-Founder and CEO.
- Stock jumps 6% during pre-market.
