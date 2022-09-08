Comcast boosting Internet speeds in biggest multi-gig deployment
Sep. 08, 2022
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is launching a nationwide rollout of new multi-gigabit speeds for Internet service, in what it calls the biggest multi-gig deployment in the U.S.
- That adds up to an immediate launch of download speeds up to 2 gigabits per second combined with upload speeds made five to 10 times faster, available in 34 cities and towns by the end of 2022 and more than 50M homes and businesses by the end of 2025.
- The deployment is powered by one of the first Wi-Fi 6E gateways.
- It also means setting up the core technical foundations for next-gen cable transmission standards including 10G and DOCSIS 40.
- On a parallel path with the current new speeds, Comcast will begin offering 10G-enabled multi-gig symmetrical services in the second half of 2023.
- “10G will deliver so much more than just speed,” said Comcast Cable Chief Network Officer Elad Nafshi. “The digitization and virtualization work we are doing today is already enhancing our customers’ connected experiences and delivering better performance.”
