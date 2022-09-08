Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) soared in early trading on Thursday after the electric vehicle maker announced a strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz AG (OTCPK:MBGAF).

The automakers intend to establish a new joint venture manufacturing company with the purpose of investing in and operating a factory in Europe to produce large electric vans for both Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian. Production is aimed to begin in a few years.

The target is to build an all-new electric-only production facility leveraging an existing Mercedes-Benz site in Central/Eastern Europe.

The companies envisage production-optimized vehicle designs for efficient manufacturing on common assembly lines. Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) and Rivian (RIVN) will aim to produce two large vans - one based on the electric-only platform of Mercedes-Benz Vans and the other based on the second generation Rivian Light Van platform. Further options for increased synergies from the joint venture will also be explored by the German automaker and the U.S. EV upstart.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) jumped 7.97% in premarket action to $35.90.