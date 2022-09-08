Medical Marijuana signs deal with leading European manufacturer and distributor
Sep. 08, 2022 9:26 AM ETMedical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Medical Marijuana's (OTCPK:MJNA) subsidiary, Kannaway signs a distribution agreement with long-time partner Complete Hemp Technologies to expand its capabilities in the European market.
- The agreement adds warehousing and daily operations to the services that CHT already provides to Kannaway in Europe, providing cost-savings and gross margins improvements in one of the company’s largest international markets.
- The company has worked with CHT for years to facilitate expansion throughout Europe, leveraging their strong relationships with regulators and industry leading cannabis based product capabilities.
“As the first US company to enter Europe with our hemp-based products, we have built long-standing relationships with the region’s most knowledgeable companies and this agreement is a perfect example of that. It is a win-win for both companies. We will continue to leverage our superior product formulations and brand equity as the original trusted source for quality products, while being supported by a reputable company with a proven track record of success.” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder.
