IronSource pushes back shareholder vote on Unity sale to Oct. 7 from Oct. 3
Sep. 08, 2022 9:29 AM ETironSource Ltd. (IS), U, APPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- IronSource (NYSE:IS) pushed back a date for its shareholder vote for its planned sale to Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Oct. 7 from Oct. 3.
- The Sept. 2 record date for the vote remains unchanged, according a 6-K filing.
The delayed vote date comes as AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) last month attempted to break up the ironSource/Unity deal by making a rival offer for Unity, which Unity has since rejected.IronSource (IS) disclosed in an amended S-4 filing last month that Unity (U) had won HSR antitrust approval for the deal and that Israel has also cleared the transaction.
The filing last month also revealed that AppLovin (APP) was the only company that had some discussions with Unity (U) about a possible deal and it revealed that as late as Aug. 21 AppLovin's (APP) advisers were inquiring if Unity (U) may be amenable to a revised takeover bid.
