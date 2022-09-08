Amylyx Pharma stock surges 81% after ALS drug gets FDA advisers backing

Sep. 08, 2022 9:34 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

ALS acronym on colorful wooden cubes

chrupka/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amylyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:AMLX) is trading 81% higher premarket after a panel of experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted in favor to recommend approval of the drug, AMX0035, to treat neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • If gains hold, the stock is set to reverse its YTD losses.
  • In a rare second meeting, the FDA's panel voted 7 in favor and 2 against for the drug.
  • The advisory committee's nod comes after the panel in March rejected the drug due to issues with trial data.
  • The FDA often follows the advisory committee's recommendations, though it is not obligated to.
  • A decision by the FDA is expected by Sept. 29.
  • Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) and Ardelyx (ARDX), fellow clinical-stage biopharma companies that face their own upcoming AdCom meetings, are up ~10% and 2.5% higher, respectively.
  • Citi research analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg thinks the approval is now "very highly likely", particularly due to the political pressure to approve new therapies for ALS, raises price target to $48 from $35.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.