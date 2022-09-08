Cryoport enters into strategic relationship with Takeda's BioLife Plasma Services

Sep. 08, 2022 9:35 AM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)TAKBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Cold-storage logistics company Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) on Thursday said it had entered into a strategic relationship with BioLife Plasma Services, part of Japanese pharmaceutical major Takeda (TAK), to establish a supply chain platform.
  • CYRX and BioLife will aim to create a standardized, aspheresis collection, procession and distribution solution for cellular therapies. Aspheresis is a technology used to separate donated blood components.
  • Operations are expected to begin this year with apheresis scheduling and collections to be initiated by BioLife in the Houston area.
  • CYRX will provide cold chain solutions inclusive of packaging, logistics, data management, consulting, program management, cryo-processing, and bioservices.
  • CYRX stock -2% to $31.21 in early trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.