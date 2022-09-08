Cryoport enters into strategic relationship with Takeda's BioLife Plasma Services
- Cold-storage logistics company Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) on Thursday said it had entered into a strategic relationship with BioLife Plasma Services, part of Japanese pharmaceutical major Takeda (TAK), to establish a supply chain platform.
- CYRX and BioLife will aim to create a standardized, aspheresis collection, procession and distribution solution for cellular therapies. Aspheresis is a technology used to separate donated blood components.
- Operations are expected to begin this year with apheresis scheduling and collections to be initiated by BioLife in the Houston area.
- CYRX will provide cold chain solutions inclusive of packaging, logistics, data management, consulting, program management, cryo-processing, and bioservices.
- CYRX stock -2% to $31.21 in early trading.
