First Citizens' CIT provides $10M to Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy

Sep. 08, 2022 9:39 AM ETFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has announced that its Asset-Based Lending business provided $10M in financing to Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy.
  • The financing was arranged via a unique collaboration between First Citizens Middle Market Banking team and the Asset-Based Lending and Healthcare Finance businesses that First Citizens acquired in January through its merger with CIT.
  • "This transaction is a great example of the how First Citizens' merger with CIT has created unique capabilities that enable us to support middle market clients with a whole range of new financial options to help their businesses grow." said said Brendan Chambers, managing director and group head.

