PlayAGS slides 17% after terminating acquisition talks with Inspired Entertainment
Sep. 08, 2022 9:39 AM ETInspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE), AGSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) has turned down the acquisition bid from Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) as the slot machine maker stated Thursday that preliminary discussions with the third party has been concluded without a deal.
- That tracks back to Reuters filing in Aug that reported Inspired (INSE) had made a $370 million, or $10/share bid for the slot machine company, to which PlayAGS later confirmed.
- AGS shares fell 17%, to start off intraday at $6.33 on Thursday, vs. 52-week range of $4.21 - $10.45.
