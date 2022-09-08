Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR), the maker of aircraft equipment, on Thursday was downgraded to an Underweight rating from Overweight at Morgan Stanley.

The investment bank lowered its earnings and free cash flow estimates because of lower margins on components for Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX jets. The bank also expects future losses for Spirit on the Boeing 787 and Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSF) A350 and A320 airplanes.

Conversely, Morgan Stanley updgraded its rating on carbon fiber supplier Hexcel (HXL) to Equal weight from Underweight.

Morgan Stanley - Price target changes, Sep. 8 New Old Boeing (BA) $233 $215 Hexcel (HXL) $68 $59 Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) $35 $51 Howmet $45 $43

Story developing...