Spirit AeroSystems downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Sep. 08, 2022 9:40 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)BA, HXL, EADSFBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

Major Tornado Outbreak In Midwest Leaves Trail Of Damage

Julie Denesha/Getty Images News

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR), the maker of aircraft equipment, on Thursday was downgraded to an Underweight rating from Overweight at Morgan Stanley.

The investment bank lowered its earnings and free cash flow estimates because of lower margins on components for Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX jets. The bank also expects future losses for Spirit on the Boeing 787 and Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSF) A350 and A320 airplanes.

Conversely, Morgan Stanley updgraded its rating on carbon fiber supplier Hexcel (HXL) to Equal weight from Underweight.

Morgan Stanley - Price target changes, Sep. 8
New Old
Boeing (BA) $233 $215
Hexcel (HXL) $68 $59
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) $35 $51
Howmet $45 $43

Story developing...

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.