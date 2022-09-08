Mullen makes first EV acquisition, takes 60% interest in Bollinger Motors

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has made its first EV acquisition, acquiring a 60% controlling interest in EV truck manufacturer Bollinger Motors for $148.2M in cash and stock.

The deal propels Mullen (MULN) to the medium duty truck classes 3-6, along with the B1 and B2 sport utility trucks.

Launched in 2015, Bollinger Motors designs and manufactures electric sport utility and medium duty vehicle lines. It introduced the critically acclaimed B1 class 3 sport utility vehicle in 2017, that was followed by the development of the second-generation B1 and B2 vehicles.

The acquisition brings to Mullen (MULN) around 50,000 reservations previously taken for the B1 and B2 vehicles. With Mullen's acquisition and capital injection, both B1 and B2 programs will begin after the start of production for class 3-6 commercial truck programs. The deal also accelerates Bollinger’s delivery of Class 4 EV trucks to 2023.

David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, said, "This acquisition is one of the largest in the EV industry to date and provides Mullen with the unique opportunity to aggressively expand into the high-demand commercial EV space. The strong interest shown by major customers in all the high-volume segments like delivery, telecom, municipal services and utilities is a clear indication of the market's desire for Bollinger's vehicles."