CORN ETF recommended by Fairlead strategist Katie Stockton

Soybean

ithinksky/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Teucrium Trading or CORN ETF was recommended earlier Thursday by Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies.
  • Stockton said she recommend the CORN ETF to her clients in the last few days.
  • "It was one of the very few things we could find in a long turn uptrend and of course that represents corn prices," Stockton said earlier Thursday in a CNBC interview.
  • The Stockton recommendation on CORN was mentioned in the Hammerstone Markets platform premarket on Wednesday.
  • Recall Stockton said in July Katie Stockton that the rebound in the major U.S. equity averages is likely just a bear-market rally and stocks probably have further to fall before finding a long-term bottom.

