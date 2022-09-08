CORN ETF recommended by Fairlead strategist Katie Stockton
Sep. 08, 2022
- The Teucrium Trading or CORN ETF was recommended earlier Thursday by Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies.
- Stockton said she recommend the CORN ETF to her clients in the last few days.
- "It was one of the very few things we could find in a long turn uptrend and of course that represents corn prices," Stockton said earlier Thursday in a CNBC interview.
- The Stockton recommendation on CORN was mentioned in the Hammerstone Markets platform premarket on Wednesday.
- Recall Stockton said in July Katie Stockton that the rebound in the major U.S. equity averages is likely just a bear-market rally and stocks probably have further to fall before finding a long-term bottom.
