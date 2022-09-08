MilliporeSigma, subsidiary of Merck KGaA to invest €130M for strengthening manufacturing capabilities in France
- MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) announced that the Life Science business strengthened its manufacturing capabilities for single-use assemblies, a key technology for the production of Covid-19 vaccines and other lifesaving therapies, by investing €130M in Molsheim, France.
- The investment is the largest ever in the 50-year history of the site and will create more than 800 jobs by the end of 2028.
- "France is central to our strategy to drive long-term growth and expand our global leadership position in Life Science. In recent years, many biopharmaceutical manufacturers have turned to single-use technologies for their flexibility, cost savings, speed, and reduced contamination risk, leading to double-digit market growth for this segment. The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced this trend. The investment will accelerate the delivery of critical products and technologies our customers need to bring breakthrough treatments to patients in need around the world." said Matthias Heinzel, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and CEO Life Science.
