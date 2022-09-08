Block partners with Sage Group to benefit small businesses financing system

Sep. 08, 2022 9:53 AM ETThe Sage Group plc (SGPYY), SQBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Modern credit methods including Square, Visa, Master Card, American Express and Discover II

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Block (NYSE:SQ) and The Sage Group (OTCPK:SGPYY) announced Thursday a new partnership to integrate Block's global payments technology into the accounting and payroll system used by Sage's small and mid-sized business customers.
  • The partnership goes live in Canada, the UK and Ireland where Sage Accounting and Square’s point of sale software are integrated. That means customers using both products can do business and take payments anywhere – in-person, online or over the phone.
  • “The Sage and Square partnership will help Canadian retailers stay on top of their sales transactions, get paid with confidence, and know their books are covered with Sage Accounting,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director, Sage Canada.
  • "We’re excited to see how this partnership with Sage strengthens SMB growth," commented Jason Lalor, Executive Director at Square Europe.
  • Earlier: Cathie Wood watched $803M exit from ARKK in August, marking the largest monthly outflow YTD

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.