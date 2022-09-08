Block partners with Sage Group to benefit small businesses financing system
Sep. 08, 2022 9:53 AM ETThe Sage Group plc (SGPYY), SQBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Block (NYSE:SQ) and The Sage Group (OTCPK:SGPYY) announced Thursday a new partnership to integrate Block's global payments technology into the accounting and payroll system used by Sage's small and mid-sized business customers.
- The partnership goes live in Canada, the UK and Ireland where Sage Accounting and Square’s point of sale software are integrated. That means customers using both products can do business and take payments anywhere – in-person, online or over the phone.
- “The Sage and Square partnership will help Canadian retailers stay on top of their sales transactions, get paid with confidence, and know their books are covered with Sage Accounting,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director, Sage Canada.
- "We’re excited to see how this partnership with Sage strengthens SMB growth," commented Jason Lalor, Executive Director at Square Europe.
