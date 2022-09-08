Q2 Quarterly Services Report: Selected services revenue +2.2%

Sep. 08, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Business financial, accountant discussing with partner are meeting to audit finance planning sales to meet targets set in next year. stock market concept.

wichayada suwanachun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Q2 Quarterly Services Report 2022: Selected Services Revenue of $4,951.0B, +2.2% Q/Q and +10.3% Y/Y.
  • U.S. utilities revenue was $185.8B, up 9.7% from Q1 and +19.8% from Q2 2021.
  • Transportation and warehousing revenue rose 6.5% to $368.8B from Q1 and +31.1% from Q2 a year before.
  • Q2 information sector revenue came in at $559.3B, up 1.9% from Q1 and +9.7% from Q2 of last year.
  • Q2 finance and insurance revenue was $1,429.5B, +2.5% Q/Q and +8.6% Y/Y.
  • Professional, scientific, and technical services revenue for Q2 gained 1.7% to $661.1B from Q1 and +11.5% from Q2 2021.
  • Previously, (Aug. 19) Q2 Selected Services Revenue +2.2%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.