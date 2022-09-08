Q2 Quarterly Services Report: Selected services revenue +2.2%
Sep. 08, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Q2 Quarterly Services Report 2022: Selected Services Revenue of $4,951.0B, +2.2% Q/Q and +10.3% Y/Y.
- U.S. utilities revenue was $185.8B, up 9.7% from Q1 and +19.8% from Q2 2021.
- Transportation and warehousing revenue rose 6.5% to $368.8B from Q1 and +31.1% from Q2 a year before.
- Q2 information sector revenue came in at $559.3B, up 1.9% from Q1 and +9.7% from Q2 of last year.
- Q2 finance and insurance revenue was $1,429.5B, +2.5% Q/Q and +8.6% Y/Y.
- Professional, scientific, and technical services revenue for Q2 gained 1.7% to $661.1B from Q1 and +11.5% from Q2 2021.
- Previously, (Aug. 19) Q2 Selected Services Revenue +2.2%.
