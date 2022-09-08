Stellantis updates electric vehicle roadmap for Jeep Brand

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) announced that it will introduce four all-electric Jeep SUVs in North America and in Europe by 2025 on Thursday.

The planned rollout comes in pursuit of the automaker’s stated long-term goals of having 100% of passenger car battery electric vehicles sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the US by the close of 2030.

The Amsterdam-based auto manufacturer also aims to become carbon neutral by 2038, with a 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030 compared with 2021 metrics and reach global annual BEV sales of 5M vehicles by 2030.

"It is our ethical responsibility to ensure a sustainable future of mobility for our customers, our employees, and our planet," stated CEO Carlos Tavares.

"Jeep’s global SUV electrification offensive fits today’s market demands and we’re eager to lead the way the world moves."

The announcement also noted that the Jeep Avenger will launch in Europe early next year after a debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17.

Shares of Stellantis (STLA) slipped 2.7% shortly after Thursday’s market open.