VistaGen to proceed with phase 3 anxiety nasal spray trial following interim analysis

  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) on Thursday said an independent group of biostatisticians recommended continuing its second phase 3 trial evaluating its nasal spray PH94B for the treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
  • The interim analysis of data from the late-stage trial, called PALISADE-2, concluded that the study should continue as planned, VTGN said in a statement.
  • The independent biostatisticians reviewed unblinded data from the 140 subjects who completed the trial before VistaGen (VTGN) paused enrollment in July.
  • The company noted that it did not have access to the unblinded data.
  • VTGN said it would continue the study as recommended by the biostatisticians without any adjustment to its expected size of 208 subjects.
  • Topline results from the late-stage trial is expected in H1 2023.
