Mortgage rates rise again, dispersion of rates also up

Sep. 08, 2022 10:12 AM ETREM, KBH, TOL, PHM, NVR, DHI, LEN, XHB, REZ, TPH, HOMZBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor6 Comments

Green arrow up over wooden houses. Increasing cost of housing concept. High demand for real estate. Growth of mortgage rates. Sale apartments. Price increase. Maintenance cost. Raising property taxes

Andrii Yalanskyi

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Sep. 8, compared to 5.66% last week and 2.88% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.16% with an average 0.8 point, up from 4.98% last week and 2.19% a year ago.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.64% with an average 0.4 point, up from 4.51% last week and 2.42% a year ago.
  • Mortgage applications also fell for the third week.
  • "Not only are mortgage rates rising but the dispersion of rates has increased, suggesting that borrowers can meaningfully benefit from shopping around for a better rate," Chief Economist Sam Khater said.
  • "Our research indicates that borrowers could save an average of $1,500 over the life of a loan by getting one additional rate quote and an average of about $3,000 if they get five quotes," Khater added.

Comments (6)

