Mortgage rates rise again, dispersion of rates also up
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Sep. 8, compared to 5.66% last week and 2.88% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.16% with an average 0.8 point, up from 4.98% last week and 2.19% a year ago.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.64% with an average 0.4 point, up from 4.51% last week and 2.42% a year ago.
- Mortgage applications also fell for the third week.
- "Not only are mortgage rates rising but the dispersion of rates has increased, suggesting that borrowers can meaningfully benefit from shopping around for a better rate," Chief Economist Sam Khater said.
- "Our research indicates that borrowers could save an average of $1,500 over the life of a loan by getting one additional rate quote and an average of about $3,000 if they get five quotes," Khater added.
