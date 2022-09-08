Kulicke & Soffa to expand competencies and market presence
Sep. 08, 2022 10:14 AM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) subsidiary Kulicke and Soffa Luxembourg has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Advanced Jet Automation, which at closing will own designated dispensing assets and the dispensing business of its affiliate, Samurai Spirit.
- When completed, the acquisition will enhance the Company's existing semiconductor, electronic assembly and advanced display portfolio while also providing new access to the broader dispensing market.
- The dispensing equipment market is expected to approach $2B in calendar year 2023, providing K&S with new growth opportunities.
- The acquisition is expected to close in the Q2 of the Company's fiscal 2023.
