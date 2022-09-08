Kulicke & Soffa to expand competencies and market presence

Sep. 08, 2022 10:14 AM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) subsidiary Kulicke and Soffa Luxembourg has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Advanced Jet Automation, which at closing will own designated dispensing assets and the dispensing business of its affiliate, Samurai Spirit.
  • When completed, the acquisition will enhance the Company's existing semiconductor, electronic assembly and advanced display portfolio while also providing new access to the broader dispensing market.
  • The dispensing equipment market is expected to approach $2B in calendar year 2023, providing K&S with new growth opportunities.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in the Q2 of the Company's fiscal 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.