Marketing Worldwide acquires Doxed
Sep. 08, 2022 10:18 AM ETMarketing Worldwide Corp (MWWC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Marketing Worldwide (OTCPK:MWWC) has acquired Doxed, a Florida Limited Liability Corporation that has created and developed two crypto-currency tokens.
- ‘MWWC' has contracted a private development team to revitalize the project with a Version 2 "Smart Contract", under which company will release a limited NFT series capable of being staked as a passive income stream for new and existing investors.
- The company is working to implement features of the DOX protocol that will rapidly increase the speed at which the "Share Buy-Back" Wallet of the Minosis Token fills up.
Comments