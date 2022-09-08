Marketing Worldwide acquires Doxed

Sep. 08, 2022 10:18 AM ETMarketing Worldwide Corp (MWWC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Marketing Worldwide (OTCPK:MWWC) has acquired Doxed, a Florida Limited Liability Corporation that has created and developed two crypto-currency tokens.
  • ‘MWWC' has contracted a private development team to revitalize the project with a Version 2 "Smart Contract", under which company will release a limited NFT series capable of being staked as a passive income stream for new and existing investors.
  • The company is working to implement features of the DOX protocol that will rapidly increase the speed at which the "Share Buy-Back" Wallet of the Minosis Token fills up.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.