GSK slips as Jefferies downgrades on Zantac overhang

Sep. 08, 2022 10:20 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)SNY, SNYNFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Shipments Of A Generic Zantac Halted After FDA Warns Of Low Level Probable Carcinogen In Zantac And Its Generic Version

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

American Depository Shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) inched lower in the morning hours Thursday after Jefferies downgraded the U.K. pharma giant, citing uncertainty related to ongoing litigations over the heartburn medication Zantac.

Zantac was withdrawn from the U.S. market in 2020 amid concerns over the unacceptable levels of potential human carcinogen, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

However, the users of the drug have filed lawsuits over its carcinogenic effects against drugmakers, including Sanofi (SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF) and GSK (GSK), the shares of which have come under pressure in recent weeks.

Projecting $3 – 34B of shared liability over Zantac claims, Jefferies analysts led by Peter Welford argue that while the selloff of SNY seems excessive, GSK has a "worst" case scenario "which cannot be excluded as unreasonable."

The analysts retain the Buy rating on SNY and, despite its improving fundamentals, downgrade GSK to Hold from Buy, arguing that the uncertainty overhang could persist until at least 2H 2023.

However, the team lowers the price target on SNY to $54.50 from $69.00 and the GSK's target to $34.00 from $50.50.

Read: In August, GSK and SNY recovered after Citi projected a limited impact from Zantac claims.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.